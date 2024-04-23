High In Plain Sight – Tall Cop at Anderson Impact Center

Tomorrow at the Anderson Impact Center, . The Madison County Minority Health Coalition will host Tall Cop Jermain Galloway. His program, High In Plain Sight, reveals products and tactics of drug abuse, unnoticed and going on right in front of us. The program is geared to professional that work with addiction. The 6’ 9” police veteran says attendees will learn products and trends seen around Indiana and neighboring states.

fThe program starts at 10:00 AM and $20 admission includes lunch and education.

Anderson Impact Center is at 630 Nichol Ave, Anderson, IN 46016. The link for tickets: https://tinyurl.com/bddahjys