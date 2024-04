Madison County Commissioners have approved a detour because of a damaged bridge near the boundary with Delaware County. The Herald Bulletin reports the bridge on County Road 800 North just before the Interstate-69 junction with Ind. 332 has been damaged and Delaware County requested assistance for a detour until the bridge can be repaired, which could take two years. The detour will have trucks using County Road 500 East south to Ind. 32 to gain access to the interstate.