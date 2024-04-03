Get Eclipse And Other Local Alerts Through Nixle

Delaware County Indiana Emergency Management advises if you’d like to get local alerts surrounding the upcoming eclipse or other important events, you can sign up through Nixle. To do so, text your ZIP CODE to 888777 or go to
https://local.nixle.com/register/.

Madison County OK's Damaged Bridge Detour
I-69 South Bound Closed due to Semi Collision

