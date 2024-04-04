I-69 South Bound Closed due to Semi Collision

Yesterday morning at about this time, I-69 South Bound was closed – and Indiana State Police Sargent. Scott Keegan had first word for us on WMUN news Radio…

He seemed to indicate no major injuries. What might happen on Monday on roads according to Sargent Keegan…

The totality is a little after 3:00 p.m. that day, and most everyone might be leaving after that.

Frank Scott Senior was asked how he felt about how this community felt about him…

He was announced yesterday as the winner of the 2024 Al Rent Spirit of Muncie Award, from the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Golden Hoosier Award, for senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. To be eligible, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, age 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years. The deadline for submitting applications is Sunday, July 14th.

Yesterday in 1974 – a tornado destroyed Monroe Central Junior-Senior High School, along with nearby homes and businesses, and killed a local woman.

Reminder: The Disaster Outreach Centers are now open in Selma and Winchester, to connect residents with options for residents who were impacted by the March 14th tornadoes in Delaware and Randolph counties. Residents in those counties still in need of assistance can call 866-211-9966.

Congressional District 5 Candidate Forum tonight – at Anderson High School Auditorium, 4610 S Madison Avenue, Anderson, IN 46013, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Park in the North Lot and enter Door #1. Also Live on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa “Play WMUN,” plus 101.1 FM 1240 AM and Alexa “Play WHBU. Fox 59 news will stream video live.

Brandy Reader joins Blackford County Arts Center as director. Saw this last week in Star Press, saying Reader’s past experience includes serving as a Girl Scout leader, vice president of Heritage Days and business manager of several historic properties.

Guests of honor at yesterday’s Muncie on the Move breakfast event – the Wapahani Boys basketball team…

Coach Matt Luce, after finishing runner up, and raising the spirits of Selma, and more after that tornado damage.