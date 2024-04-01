Madison County Buys Their Share of Indy 500 Tickets

Last week, speaking to a Madison County Chamber gathering, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President, Doug Boles said the 500 track isn’t just an Indy asset, it’s an Indiana asset, and Madison County is well represented when it comes to the big event. Boles said IMS tracks their ticket sales and said Madison County is always in the top twenty locales in terms of ticket sales. As of last week, Anderson was in eleventh place. Boles also praised the Anderson Speedway for the impressive attraction it is.

