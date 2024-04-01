Further Coverage of Wapahani Championship Loss

It wasn’t the storybook ending that everyone was hoping for, but Wapahani finished as runner up over the weekend. Full coverage today on WMUN’s Power Hour with Mark Forester from 4:00 t0 5:00 p.m.

The 3rd annual Superhero Walk Against Child Abuse is happening April 1st at Minnetrista. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superheroes, as well as to bring shelf-stable goods and hygiene products to donate. The event will kick off at 5:00 p.m., with the walk starting at 5:30.

No foolin’ – no winner over the weekend, so it an estimated $975 mill for tonight’s Powerball.

Easing some of its restrictions. Woof Boom’s Bret Busby has the story…

WLBC’s award winning Hometown Hero of the Month received 49 applications from 48 organizations. The evaluation process is underway now – the most recent winner was Soup Kitchen of Muncie, receiving the over $10,000 of in kind donation.

We’re 55 days away from the big Race….

Madison twice, Jay, and Blackford County will all see Second Harvest Food Bank food tailgate giveaways this week. All are 10:00 a.m. – tomorrow Elwood and Friday Anderson. Wednesday Portland, and Thursday Hartford City – all in the regular spots.

OWLS FOR CHANGE A local arts project with fourth and fifth graders led by Danielle Smith Phelps; visual arts educator. They are going to be creating owls using recycled material, paper Mâché and plaster strips. Burris Laboratory School art students will sell their work during the April 4th First Thursday at Cornerstone Center for the Arts from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Artist in Residence and Community Arts Advocate, Debra Gindhart Dragoo welcomes musical guest DJ Kendrick Shadoan of KLS Digital.