Visitor restrictions lifted at all Community Health Network Hospitals

Visitor restrictions put into effect during the winter months due to an increase in respiratory illnesses have been lifted at all Community Health Network Hospitals. These include Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, also Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo .

Community joined other hospitals in late December in implementing Tier One of the Patient Visitation Policy as directed by the Marion County Health Department. These restrictions aligned with Community’s commitment to safety. However, as the number of respiratory illnesses have decreased the visitor restrictions are no longer in effect.

While general visitor restrictions are lifted, some restrictions remain in place in maternity and neonatal intensive care units (NICU).