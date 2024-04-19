ISP 2023 Pendleton Trooper of the District – Chris Noone

Indiana State Police District Commander, Lieutenant Michael O’Rourke, recently announced the recipient of the 2023 Indiana State Police Pendleton District Trooper of the Year Award.  The 2023 Pendleton District Trooper of the Year is Master Trooper Chris Noone.  During 2023, Trooper Noone focused on traffic enforcement and building relationships with students and faculty in the local school system.  His traffic enforcement efforts resulted in 953 vehicle stops resulting in 418 traffic citations and 756 warnings. The release said  Trooper Noone is a twenty-eight year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

