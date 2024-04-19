High Speed Chase Ends in Fatal Crash, 1 Dead, 2 Critical

It was a high speed chase that started in Henry County yesterday that caused that terrible ended in Muncie at McGalliard and Tillotson. One fatality was reported to WMUN Radio news by County Coroner Gavin Green almost immediately – WTHR said it was a passenger in the suspect vehicle, and Muncie Police’s Melissa Criswell said the driver of the suspect vehicle, and the driver of the third party vehicle were both transported to IU/BMH in critical condition. Investigation and clean up lasted many hours.

When you’re shopping this weekend, consider buying some diapers even if you don’t need them, – and donate to Heart of Indiana United Way…

CEO Jenni Marsh said look for drop off locations on their website.

As of yesterday morning, only 336 have walked in to early vote, according to Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler. He’s a guest on WMUN news radio this morning at 8:05 a.m., to explain how to early vote, vote by mail, travel boards, and election day – May 7th.

How real did Living Proof look on Wednesday at Muncie Central High School? Principal Chris Walker…

the reenactment of an impaired driving crash is intended to help people make better, safer decisions.

This weekend on Radio, WMUN’s Delaware County Today at 9:00 a.m. and several other Woof Boom stations: Governor candidate Suzanne Crouch, a local church health fair next weekend, Indiana Senator Scott Alexander, and Representative Sue Errington, plus BSU President Geoffrey Mearns.

Moving some people around – Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner…

Important event soon in Muncie – tell us all about it….

A variety of services that day…

Hear more on This Week in Delaware County – airing first on WMUN news Radio Saturday’s at 9:00 a.m.

More music notes, for a tonight performance for ISSMA…

Muncie Central Principal Chris Walker, says vocalists are hard at work too…

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday.