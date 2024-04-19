Indianapolis Man Convicted of Dealing Methamphetamine

According to the Madison County Prosecutor, a Madison County Circuit Court 4 jury took only twenty minutes to return guilty verdicts in the trial of  Ricky D. “Frosty” Johnson.  Johnson was convicted of three counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felonies) after a three day jury trial.  Johnson admitted to being a Habitual Offender and Judge David Happe set sentencing for May 21st at 9 am where Johnson faces a possible sentence of 16-50 years.The case was investigated by the Madison County Drug Task Force.

