Indianapolis Man Convicted of Dealing Methamphetamine

According to the Madison County Prosecutor, a Madison County Circuit Court 4 jury took only twenty minutes to return guilty verdicts in the trial of Ricky D. “Frosty” Johnson. Johnson was convicted of three counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felonies) after a three day jury trial. Johnson admitted to being a Habitual Offender and Judge David Happe set sentencing for May 21st at 9 am where Johnson faces a possible sentence of 16-50 years.The case was investigated by the Madison County Drug Task Force.