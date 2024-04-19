Anderson Man Dies from Tuesday Accident

Police say an Anderson man has died from injuries he suffered in a Tuesday evening crash.  They say 66 year old Robert Wilson was attempting to cross Scatterfield Road near 6th Street when he was struck by a northbound SUV. Wilson was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition, and later passed away.
The driver of the SUV, Tracy Smith (55) of Alexandria, has fully cooperated with the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time. Any witnesses should contact Sgt. Josh Bowling at 765-648-6756.

