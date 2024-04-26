Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities and Burris Laboratory School Recognized

The Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities and Burris Laboratory School have reaffirmed their positions as leading high schools in Indiana, according to the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. In the “2024 Best U.S. High Schools” listing, the Indiana Academy secured the No. 2 spot in the state, while Burris Laboratory School climbed two spots to No. 12, continuing their tradition of excellence. Both institutions are operated by Ball State University’s Teachers College.