Yorktown Hosts Town Manager Meeting

Yorktown has some special visitors this week, and Chase Bruton told me about it on WMUN yesterday morning…

Yorktown is hosting Town Managers from 20 communities in Indiana – Ben Lipps – tell us about Cumberland…

That concert event last night at Civic Green was part of the community outreach, as well as a way to connect BSU students to potential internships and jobs.

May 4th is Ball State Spring Commencement, and with Stedman Graham as the keynote speaker, When President Geoffrey Mearns was asked if he could confirm that Oprah is coming with him…

Yesterday's interview is on WMUNmuncie.com

The recipient of the 2024 Outstanding Community Partner Award is the Muncie Mission. Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns presented the award April 19th as part of the Immersive Learning Showcase at the L.A. Pittenger Student Center. This annual award, administered by Ball State’s Office of Community Engagement, is given to an organization that has demonstrated excellence as a collaborator and co-educator with Ball State faculty, staff, and students.

With video of protests on college campuses across the country, we wondered yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today if Ball State University has had any such activity – President Mearns…

As for the protest policy….

Indiana Motor Speedway President Doug Boles was in the WMUN studio yesterday, and I asked about a special tribute paid recently to Florence – a forever fan of the Indianapolis 500…

Sandi Patty was even there, to sing the National Anthem, and Back Home Again in Indiana – in the driveway of Florence's home.

Kevin Kirby, CEO/Executive Director of Destination Muncie – formerly the Muncie Visitors Bureau, has been let go. Several sources including Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour confirmed the Board’s decision. No immediate reasons given.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday the steps they plan on taking to promote health through school meals. These steps, which will be implemented in the coming years, include the first ever limit on added sugars, reductions in sodium content, and the ability for schools to source more foods locally.

Indiana’s largest teacher’s union this week endorsed former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick for governor according to a release. McCormick is the presumptive Democratic nominee preparing to face off against one of six Republican candidates—as well as Libertarian Donald Rainwater—in the November election. May 7th is the primary election.

Pacers, blocked from some TV providers is on Radio always – tonight 8 p.m. pregame, and Sunday 6:30 p.m.