Fired Muncie Police Officer Won’t Be Firefighter

A fired Muncie police officer’s bid to become a city firefighter appeared to come to an abrupt end Thursday evening.
The Star Press reports, in a 4-0 vote, the Muncie Fire Merit Commission withdrew a conditional offer of employment that had been recently been made to Jonathan Powell. The conditional offer was only the first step in an extended hiring process that would include a background check. Powell was one of about 25 candidates to receive such an offer.

