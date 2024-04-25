The YMCA of Muncie proudly announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated early learning forest, now officially named Wonder Woods. The event was marked by the planting of over 200 saplings, chosen to thrive in the local ecosystem, marks the beginning of a flourishing forest that will serve as an educational hub for generations to come.
Groundbreaking For Wonder Woods
