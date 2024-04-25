Assistant Superintendent Found for Muncie Community Schools

Muncie Community Schools MCS has filled its opening for an assistant superintendent by promoting Eric Grim from his current position as the district’s director of secondary education. Grim has worked for MCS in a variety of roles for the past 26 years, including five years as the principal of Northside Middle School. Grim succeeds Dr. Chuck Reynolds, who will become MCS’ new director of public education and CEO once Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, the current CEO, retires at the end of June. Both Grim and Dr. Reynolds will begin their new posts July 1st.

Colts owner Jim Irsay teamed up with USA Swimming IndSportsCorp to host 150 high schoolers next week to talk about mental health in sports. Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, groundbreaking U.S. swimmer Ashley Twichell & Irsay’s daughter Colts Vice Chair/Owner Kalen Jackson lead the talk.

More than 200 members of Congress are standing up for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act to keep it in cars, because when cell and internet goes down, this free services could you your only lifeline. The National Association of Broadcasters is asking you to text AM to 52886 and tell them to pass this critical legislation.

Next month, the state of Indiana will see an additional increase of the gas tax. Fox 59 says according to a memo from the Indiana Department of Revenue, the state’s gas tax will be at 20.4 cents per gallon in the month of May, an increase of 1.5 cents from April’s gas tax of 18.9 cents. Each month, the department defines the gas tax rate by using a formula.