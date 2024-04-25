DEA’S NATIONAL TAKE BACK DAY

Unused prescription medications around your home pose a risk of abuse and overdose and should be disposed of properly. Many state and local law enforcement agencies are partnering with the DEA to collect those drug. Michael Gannon, Asst Special Agent in Charge, DEA Indianapolis says the upcoming date for drop off is Saturday, April 27 from 10a to 2 p. He said there are locations throughout the state where those medications can be dropped off with NO QUESTIONS ASKED. No needles or liquids will be accepted.

The link to find a drop off location near you https://www.dea.gov/takebackday