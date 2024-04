Muncie Community Schools (MCS) has filled its opening for an assistant superintendent by promoting Eric Grim from his current position as the district’s director of secondary education. Grim has worked for MCS in a variety of roles for the past 26 years, including five years as the principal of Northside Middle School. MuncieJournal.com reports Grim succeeds Dr. Chuck Reynolds who will become MCS’ new director of public education and CEO.