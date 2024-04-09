Emergency Management Operations During Eclipse

Woof Boom Radio worked closely with Delaware and Madison County Emergency Management Agencies to keep our listeners informed of current events and traffic conditions. Madison County Emergency Management Public Information Officer, Tom Ecker, told us Madison County did not receive the anticipated volume of visitors that they were prepared for. He said throughout the day’s events, there were no related emergencies and traffic (inbound and outbound) did not present a problem. Ecker said the cooperating agencies at Emergency Operations Center worked well together during the event.

Previous Post
DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Next Post
Grant Winners Announced

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom