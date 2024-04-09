Emergency Management Operations During Eclipse

Woof Boom Radio worked closely with Delaware and Madison County Emergency Management Agencies to keep our listeners informed of current events and traffic conditions. Madison County Emergency Management Public Information Officer, Tom Ecker, told us Madison County did not receive the anticipated volume of visitors that they were prepared for. He said throughout the day’s events, there were no related emergencies and traffic (inbound and outbound) did not present a problem. Ecker said the cooperating agencies at Emergency Operations Center worked well together during the event.