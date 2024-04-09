DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Many state and local law enforcement agencies are partnering with the DEA to collect unused prescription medications you may have around your home. Those drugs pose a risk and temptation for abuse.   Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA Indianapolis,  said the date is Saturday, April 27 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 pm.  You can drop off  prescription medications with NO QUESTIONS asked. No needles or sharps will be accepted. To find the drop off location nearest to you the link is https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

 

