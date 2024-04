An Anderson man reportedly admitted to police that he held down his husband’s dog and shot it point-blank before dumping its body in the trash. FOX 59 reports 37 year old Devon M. Hankins was arrested on March 22. He is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun due to being a convicted felon, a Level 5 felony, along with two Level 6 felony charges of killing a domestic animal and failure to properly dispose of a dead animal.