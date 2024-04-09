Grant Winners Announced

$240,000 – that’s the in-kind donation from Woof Boom Radio for the next 12 months of WLBC’s Hometown Hero of the Month, and the new Unity in the Community grant program. This year providing 24 organizations with a month’s worth of advertising to promote their events or general awareness. The fill list of winners are on our Local News Page now.

The following organizations were chosen to receive the 104.1 WLBC Hometown Heroes Grant:

First Choice for Women, April

TeenWorks, May

Children’s Clothing Center of Delaware County, June

Isaiah 117 House, Delaware County, July

Muncie Murpah Shrine Club, August

League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, September

Good Shepherd Conference of St. Vincent DePaul Society, October

Guardian Scholars, November

LifeStreams Services, December

Classroom Connections of East Central Indiana, January 2025

Whitely Community Council, February 2025

Hillcroft Services, INC, March 2025

The following organizations were chosen to receive the 104.9 WERK-FM & 93-5 MAX Unity in the Community Grant: