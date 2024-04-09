Grant Winners Announced

$240,000 – that’s the in-kind donation from Woof Boom Radio for the next 12 months of WLBC’s Hometown Hero of the Month, and the new Unity in the Community grant program. This year providing 24 organizations with a month’s worth of advertising to promote their events or general awareness. The fill list of winners are on our Local News Page now.
The following organizations were chosen to receive the 104.1 WLBC Hometown Heroes Grant:
- First Choice for Women, April
- TeenWorks, May
- Children’s Clothing Center of Delaware County, June
- Isaiah 117 House, Delaware County, July
- Muncie Murpah Shrine Club, August
- League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, September
- Good Shepherd Conference of St. Vincent DePaul Society, October
- Guardian Scholars, November
- LifeStreams Services, December
- Classroom Connections of East Central Indiana, January 2025
- Whitely Community Council, February 2025
- Hillcroft Services, INC, March 2025
The following organizations were chosen to receive the 104.9 WERK-FM & 93-5 MAX Unity in the Community Grant:
- Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity, April
- Boys & Girls Club of Muncie, May
- Home Savers of Delaware County, June
- Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana, July
- Recovery Cafe Muncie, August
- Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, September
- Delaware County Prevention Council, October
- Muncie Mission Ministries, INC, November
- The Salvation Army, December
- Delaware County CASA Program, January 2025
- Daleville Community Library, February 2025
- Indiana Youth Institute, March 2025