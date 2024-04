Work on the demolition and remodeling of the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue is expected to start within the next few weeks. The Herald Bulletin reports the Anderson Community Development Corp. on Friday approved a third draw to KennMar, the developer of the project, in the amount of $95,518 of which the city of Anderson will provide $88,209. KennMar is developing the property for a Needler’s grocery store and Ace Hardware.