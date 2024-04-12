The Muncie Community Schools Board of Trustees approved raises for its teachers, increasing the minimum annual salary for all first-year teachers to $51,500 while also bumping veteran salaries based upon performance evaluations. All current full-time certified teachers in good standing who are rated “highly effective” will receive an additional $2,000 while those classified as “effective” will get an additional $1,000, reports the Star Press.
Starting Teacher Pay To Rise In MCS
