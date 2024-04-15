Arrest of Murder Suspect Out of Ohio During I-70 Traffic Stop

Saturday morning Indiana State Police Master Trooper Barry Bischoff stopped on I-70 near the 119 MM. The stop was initiated for a speed violation, but ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan says the stop developed into more. The driver was identified as Robert Shields III., 18, of Toledo, Ohio. During the course of the traffic stop, it was discovered that Shield was wanted on an active warrant out of Ohio.

According to the Toledo Police Department (Ohio) the warrant stemmed from an incident that took place on March 17, 2024, in which Shield alleged to have shot a victim in the head after an altercation. He was preliminarily charged with Possession of Marijuana – a class B Misdemeanor, and Operator never Licensed, which are both Misdemeanor charges. Shield was booked into the Henry County jail to await extradition to Ohio..