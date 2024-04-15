Ball State President Frustrated with FAFSA Rollout

He wanted to talked about this last week on WMUN….

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns….

He said the problems and delays have been many months in the making…

More MIVA in Muncie – with the top-seeded Ball State men’s volleyball team (21-9) sweep win Saturday night over the eighth-seeded Queens University of Charlotte, it’s on to a semifinal match Thursday April 18th, at 7:00 p.m. ET in Worthen Arena against fourth-seeded Lindenwood. Before that, Ohio State will take on Loyola-Chicago at 4:00 pm ET in the first semifinal match.

More visitor data coming in from last week, thought the 100,000 expected for Muncie did not seem to happen, Mayor Dan Ridenour said on social media last week there were visitors…

at Prairie Creek, an estimated near 5,000 visited according to Dustin Clark with the City.

It was a big money week for grants last week, with the Community Crossing Grants for roads and bridges – $1.5 million for Delaware County road and bridge projects, and $350k for Yorktown. Commissioner Sherry Riggin says there’s 192 bridges in Delaware County to take care of. Also last week, $35 million from READI 2.0 grants – Trevor Friedeberg did that request, and is a guest on the Live 9:00 a.m. Radio show today called 765BusinessJournal.com on WMUN.

155 Emergency Calls were received as of Friday morning according to Muncie Sanitary District President Stephen Brand. Those heavy rains over several days revealed some problems that will be dealt with over time.

Countdown to the summer track season of marching band: 87 days until July 12 – Monroe Central Clinic. 108 days until August 2nd – Indiana State Fair Band Day.

s we told you first Friday morning on WMUN news Radio, the City of Muncie has been awarded the maximum amount of funding from the Indiana Community Crossings Grant, a program administered by the state Department of Transportation. The $1.5 million must be matched by the City, for local road and bridge projects – see the list on our Local News page this morning. The in-house road plan, which was announced at the State of the City was not contingent this funding – bids on that work begin this summer.

“We’re very excited to have access to increased funding this year,” commented Mayor Ridenour. “We budgeted carefully to be able to match the grant, and we’re excited to move these projects forward.” The combined $3 million budget will be allocated for the following projects:

Burlington: South Bridge to S. Luick Avenue

Granville: Walnut to McGalliard

Meeker: 16th to 12th

Meeker: 29th to 18th

North Walnut: McGalliard to Roundabout

Last week’s heavy rains and other impacts have slowed the progress of dock installs at Prairie Creek Muncie. Manager Dustin Clark told a group Friday morning that they’re asking for patience on the pier installation, and are still shooting for May 1st completion.

Senior Day form BSU Track and Field was celebrated Saturday at the 2024 We Fly Challenge in Muncie – 7 seniors were saluted at the Briner Sports Complex. The Ball State Daily has all the results, and says next up, at the Ohio State University Jesse Owens Classic this weekend.