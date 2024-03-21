WBIT Starts Today for Ball State Cardinals

The WBIT begins today at Muncie’s Worthen Arena at 4:00 p.m. for the Cardinals…

Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns from WMUN last week.  Hear the game on WMUN – 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN.

Yorktown Council President Rick Glaub yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today – long term wishes and goals for his town…

Hear the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

A watch party for a debate, and there’s Radio too…

The same event is planned for airing live on WMUN News radio, through a partnership with Fox59.

Staying on top of changing needs for Winchester – Mayor Bob McCoy, what’s the best way for money donations…

That info is still posted from a release last week, on WoofBoomNews.com.

Afternoon anchor Peter Killeen reviews a story from earlier this week…

 

