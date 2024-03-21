A Muncie man who attacked a corrections officer in the Delaware County Jail has been sentenced to six years in prison.
According to the Star Press, 24 year old Drake Lee Ramsey pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery while four other charges — battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, battery with a deadly weapon, strangulation and resisting law enforcement — were dismissed.
Muncie Man Draws Six Year Sentenced In Corrections Officer Attack
A Muncie man who attacked a corrections officer in the Delaware County Jail has been sentenced to six years in prison.