Muncie Man Draws Six Year Sentenced In Corrections Officer Attack

A Muncie man who attacked a corrections officer in the Delaware County Jail has been sentenced to six years in prison.
According to the Star Press, 24 year old Drake Lee Ramsey pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery while four other charges — battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, battery with a deadly weapon, strangulation and resisting law enforcement — were dismissed.

Previous Post
WBIT Starts Today for Ball State Cardinals
Next Post
Gas Station, Convenience Store Approved In Anderson

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom