Wapahani Wins, Others Fall

Some say they were playing for the heart, spirit, and minds of those injured and impacted buly the horrific weather-week – but whatever the motivation, Wapahani is going to the State Final Championship game for the first time ever, in a game heard on our Blake FM.  A 1 a.m. pep session at the school followed a siren-blaring caravan back into their storm damaged town Saturday night.

In the other exciting games covered by Woof Boom Radio, Delta fell after a 3 overtime battle, heard Live on our WMUN Radio,  and Liberty Christian lost by 3 points, in a game heard on our Oldies 101 Radio Sports.

Previous Post
Delta, Wapahani, Liberty Christian on Radio Saturday Night

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom