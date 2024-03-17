Wapahani Wins, Others Fall

Some say they were playing for the heart, spirit, and minds of those injured and impacted buly the horrific weather-week – but whatever the motivation, Wapahani is going to the State Final Championship game for the first time ever, in a game heard on our Blake FM. A 1 a.m. pep session at the school followed a siren-blaring caravan back into their storm damaged town Saturday night.

In the other exciting games covered by Woof Boom Radio, Delta fell after a 3 overtime battle, heard Live on our WMUN Radio, and Liberty Christian lost by 3 points, in a game heard on our Oldies 101 Radio Sports.