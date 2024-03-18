Wapahani Raiders going to State Finals

This is what Selma, Indiana needed after the last few days…

Here’s more of the Wapahani Raiders broadcast…

Rob Fisher from the Blake FM broadcast as the Wapahani Raiders head to the State Finals a week from this Saturday.

On scene in Selma – this from Live Radio Friday after the tornado in Selma…

That’s Delaware County EMA Director John Countinho. As the days pass, the stories continue to come out – in this one, the fast reaction from Selma Fire Chief Randy Reid…

Over the weekend, several waves of volunteer clean-up efforts happened – and the same thing in Winchester.

If everything went as planned over the weekend, Randolph County went from Red down to Yellow at noon yesterday, as Winchester and the surrounding area continues work on clean up after the EF-3 tornado Thursday. Fox 59 had that from a Randolph County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

March 18th, 1845, John Chapman, otherwise known as Johnny Appleseed, who introduced apple trees to Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, dies at 70 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In November, Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns was playing ping pong at his house, and was severely injured…

What’s the progress…

He told me on WMUN the docs say it’ll be 3 – 5 more months before he feels “normal”….

Saturday, the Special Olympics Indiana hosted the 7th annual Champions Together Unified Bowling State Tournament. We’re told it was a 6th place finish over the weekend for Muncie Central.

A last second layup could have been part of a different ending – but this in the last play for Delta Saturday night…

Mark Foerster on WMUN as the Eagles season ends in triple overtime. Liberty Christian lost in their Championship game, but Wapahani wins and heads to Indy one week from this Saturday.

Shots fired in Fishers late Saturday night. WTHR says one person is dead and several people have been detained after a shooting near Cumberland Road and East 141st Street.

Thursday, April 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., meet the candidates for the 5th Congressional District. WMUN Radio News will broadcast the event on 92.5 FM 1340 AM, as well as our stations in Anderson, and Fox 59 will provide live video streaming as well – all live from the Anderson High School auditorium. The League of Women Voters of Muncie Delaware County, Anderson, Hamilton County, and Howard County are all sponsoring. As of Saturday afternoon, 5 candidates are confirmed, 2 are tentative, and 4 had not yet responded.