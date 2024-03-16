Delta, Wapahani, Liberty Christian on Radio Saturday Night

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS CONTINUES!

On WMUN – Delta Athletics (23-6) vs South Bend St Joseph (19-9), 7:30 p.m pregame, 8 p.m. tip. 92.5 FM, 1340 AM, streaming on WMUNmuncie.com, and on Alexa, “Play WMUN.”

On Blake FM – Wapahani Athletics (25-2) vs Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian (22-6), 7:30 p.m pregame, 8 p.m. tip. 96.7 and 102.9 FM, streaming on 967BlakeFM.com, and on Alexa, “Play Blake FM.”

On Oldies 101 Radio Sports – Liberty Christian Lions in tonight’s Semi-State Championship starting at 8:15pm ET on 101.1-FM, 1240-AM, audio streaming at 1240whbu.com, via the WHBU app, and on Alexa, “Play WHBU.”

