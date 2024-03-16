UPDATE: Power Restoration Progress in Selma

Indiana Michigan Power crews continue working in East-Central Indiana in the wake of Thursday evening’s severe weather, which included a confirmed E3 tornado. As of 5:30 p.m., power had been restored to more than 90% of customers who lost service. Some homes and buildings were destroyed, numerous others damaged, and the terrain and

roads were difficult to traverse and, in some places, impassable. Damage was particularly severe in the Selma and Winchester areas. As crews gained access to previously blocked areas today, they found additional damage. In all

there were approximately 130 broken poles, dozens of broken pole crossarms and more than 150 downed wires. We have all the personnel and materials needed to make repairs, and power

is expected to be restored to most customers that have undamaged structures and can receive

it by 10 p.m. tonight.

Though the storm is over, I&M asks the public to continue to emphasize safety during therestoration and cleanup. Please avoid driving through damaged areas and be aware of workers from I&M, public safety agencies and other cleanup crews on and near streets and highways. Some lanes may be blocked.

Customers can stay informed with their individual power outage by:

