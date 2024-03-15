UPDATE 10 p.m. 3/14/24: Delaware County “Disaster”

Source: Press Release

Delaware County Emergency Management Agency Responds to Severe Weather Event

Delaware County, March 14th, 2024 –

In the wake of a severe thunderstorm and tornado that swept through Delaware County, the Delaware County Emergency Management Agency (DCEMA) is actively engaged in response efforts to address the impacts of the disaster. Reports indicate that the storm system inflicted significant damage across various parts of the county, with particular emphasis on the town of Selma. Initial assessments suggest that up to 50% of structures in Selma have been damaged. However, we are relieved to report that only minor injuries have been reported thus far, with one individual transported to the hospital for treatment. The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated and is fully staffed to coordinate response efforts. Public safety agencies are diligently working to assess the extent of damage and injuries, with a primary focus on immediate assistance and support for affected communities. In response to the situation in Selma, debris removal operations have commenced, and a comprehensive damage assessment will follow once initial response activities are completed. Additionally, a Reunification Center has been established at Wapahani High School to provide assistance and support for those in the Selma area who may have been displaced or separated from loved ones.

We have also received reports of serious damage and injuries in the Winchester area of Randolph County. Our thoughts are with those affected, and we are coordinating with relevant authorities to provide assistance and support as needed. As part of our efforts to streamline damage assessment, we encourage residents of Delaware County to report property damage through a designated form located at bit.ly/sendyourdamage. Your cooperation will greatly assist us in gauging the full extent of damages and allocating resources effectively. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes

available. We extend our gratitude to the dedicated first responders, volunteers, and community members who are working tirelessly to support those impacted by this devastating event.

For further information and updates, we will be releasing further Information on our Social Media

Contact Information:

Delaware County Emergency Management Agency

Phone: 765-747-7719

Website: www.dcema.org

Follow us on social media:

facebook.com/DelawareCoIndianaEMA