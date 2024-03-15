UPDATE 11 p.m.: AEP Power Plans, and Safety

Source: Press Release

Severe storms this evening packed with frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes caused extensive damage and power outages for I&M customers. As of 11 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers are without service. All affected customers are in the hard-hit areas of Selma and Winchester. Due to the severity of the damage, our teams are working with emergency personnel to cut power in certain locations for the safety of the community and emergency personnel.

Once it’s safe to do so, a full contingent of our line workers, damage assessors, tree trimming experts and contractors will work quickly and safely to return customers’ power. I&M urges customers to not approach our workers and give crews working in alleys and along roadways plenty of space. I&M will share Estimated Restoration Times (ETRs) once we have assessed damage and the equipment and crews needed to make repairs. Customers can stay informed with their individual power outage by:

• Using the I&M app to report outages and monitor account –

IndianaMichiganPower.com/App

• Enrolling in text and email alerts at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.

• Monitoring the location and status of outages – IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap

• Following Indiana Michigan Power on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SAFETY INFORMATION

• Never touch downed power lines. Don’t remove tree limbs or debris if it’s within 10 feet of a power line. They can carry an electric current that can cause serious or fatal injuries. If you see downed lines or sparking equipment, call I&M at 1-800-311-4634 or call 911.

• Keep away from standing water near wires and appliances. Don’t go into flooded areas or use any electrical equipment or electronics that may have been submerged.

• Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines and a downed line may be touching a fence out of the line of sight. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment. Be alert, look around and up.

• Traffic lights may not be functioning. Use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

• For more safety tips, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/Weather