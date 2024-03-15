STORM INFO UPDATE 11:48 a.m. 3/15/24

Second Harvest Food Bank, Community, Steps Up to Aid Tornado-Impacted Communities in Winchester

March 15, 2024

Winchester, IN – In response to the devastating tornado that struck Winchester in Randolph County on Thursday, March 14th, Second Harvest Food Bank is mobilizing efforts to support affected residents. The tornado, which caused significant damage to homes and businesses, has left many in our community without shelter and basic necessities.

Second Harvest is collaborating with local authorities, partners, and businesses to deliver immediate and ongoing assistance to those impacted by the disaster. Our focus is on providing shelf-stable food and essential toiletries to displaced families and individuals who lost their homes or are currently without power.

“We are committed to helping our community recover from this tragic event,” said Bekah Clawson, President and CEO of Second Harvest. “With the support of our partners and the community, we can provide immediate relief and ongoing support to those affected by the tornado. We are grateful for any support you can provide during this critical time.”

The community’s support is crucial at this time. Second Harvest is actively raising funds to extend its reach and ensure no one in need goes without help. Donations will help provide food and toiletries to the tornado-affected areas. Visit curehunger.org/supportwinchester to give.

From the Muncie Boys and Girls Club: “Our thoughts & prayers are with all in Selma and Winchester dealing with the aftermath this morning. Our Madison Street location (1710 S Madison St) will be open beginning at 9am for any families that may need somewhere for their kiddos (K-12) to go while dealing with the aftermath. We will provide meals, activities, and a safe place. Please spread the word.”

As the power company continues to restore, here’s where to track their progress.

Delaware County EMA encourages residents of Delaware County to report property damage through a designated form located at bit.ly/sendyourdamage. “Your cooperation will greatly assist us in gauging the full extent of damages

and allocating resources effectively,” from a Release.

