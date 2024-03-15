BSU President Comments on Recent Women’s Basketball Controversy

Some people questioned the charter flight taken by the Ball State Women’s basketball team last week, but BSU President Geoffrey Mearns explained it was a budgeted expense…

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today yesterday – BSU at the MAC tourney today on Radio at about 12:10 p.m.

Indianapolis ranks second most dangerous city for bike riders – Tucson, Arizona is #1. Data from the NHTSA has our state in the top 10. The study, by personal injury experts at Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP.

It’s been a busy news week, but we wanted you to hear the comments of Republican Congressman Greg Pence from Monday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show…

He was complimentary of the President…

And how he felt about the Republican response…

Alabama Senator Katie Britt delivered that address.

Financial aid deadline delayed – Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns…

so, the FAFSA form due date is later…

from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Status update for the next phase of construction at the Muncie Central High School Stadium – Incoming new Superintendent Chuck Reynolds…

He takes over for Dr. K on July 1st.

Big hoops weekend – BSU women’s basketball on WMUN Radio from Cleveland today at about 12:10 p.m. for the MAC tourney – win, and play Saturday for the championship. The Delta and Wapahani boys first session games Saturday are on 96.7 and 102.9 FM, free streaming, and Alexa: Play Blake FM. Liberty Christian is on Oldies 101 Radio sports – Alexa command: Play WHBU. No video allowed by the IHSAA.

When I spoke to Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns yesterday on WMUN, I asked for his comments on SB202 signed into law this week by Governor Eric Holcomb…

Fox59 says critics of the law fear hurting recruitment of diverse faculty and students.

I asked Indiana State Representative Sue Errington to take us behind the scenes at the Statehouse, on the subject of amendments being added at the last minute, with seemingly no connection to the original bill’s purpose…

She says it happens a lot.

Stay up on local news and issues – listen for Connected with Linzi Marie every Saturday at 8:30 a.m., then This Week in Delaware County from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. All podcastable, too on WMUNmuncie.com.