NWS Determining Whether A Tornado Touched Down Thursday Evening

National Weather Service personnel are in Delaware and Randolph counties Friday, assessing whether a tornado or tornadoes came through the areaThursday evening. Authorities say dozens of residents were injured and more than 100 structures damaged or destroyed. According to the Star Press, initial storm reports indicate damage to homes and trees in Selma — a small community just east of Muncie — around 7:39 p.m., with a possible tornado. By 8:03 p.m., severe wind damage was reported in nearby Winchester.

