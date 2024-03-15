Major Storm Damage in Parts of ECI

Severe storms, some with potential tornado activity has caused heavy damage, some because of large hail (photo of daughter of Jeff Parsons, who reported hail at Tonne Winery). Early reports during WLBC live coverage Thursday night seem to indicate Selma had major damage, and Randolph County had a confirmed tornado by trained weather spotters that the National Weather Service called “very large and dangerous” as moved East across the county. We’re hearing reports of many power poles down on SR32, reports of the Winchester Taco Bell being severely damaged, and reports of emergency assets being deployed into the Winchester area, including the Red Cross. This is a developing story, and crews will likely ne working through the night to assist any injured, displaced or worse.