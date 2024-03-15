Anderson Police Still Looking For One Person of Interest

As Anderson Police continue investigating the March 7th  shooting of Justin Fahenstock on W. 16th Street. They arrested one of the alleged suspects, 39-year-old  Andrew Coppess.  Detectives they were able to locate another person of interest that they were seeking, Patrick Brown. They are still searching for  34 year old Brandon Young, another person of interest. If you know where Young is,  contact Detective Cora Garcia at (765) 648-6729. You can also report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Woof Boom