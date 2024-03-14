Muncie Woman Charged With Drug Dealing

A Muncie woman was arrested after officials with the Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force conducted two undercover buys with her, leading to drugs and drug paraphernalia being found in her home. FOX 59 reports 57 year old Angela Hammond faces drug dealing and possession charges after allegedly selling heroin to a police informant earlier this month.
