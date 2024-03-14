Muncie Woman Charged With Drug Dealing

A Muncie woman was arrested after officials with the Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force conducted two undercover buys with her, leading to drugs and drug paraphernalia being found in her home. FOX 59 reports 57 year old Angela Hammond faces drug dealing and possession charges after allegedly selling heroin to a police informant earlier this month.

Previous Post
Police Say Muncie Woman Backed Over Friend While Fleeing From Shoplifting
Next Post
Anderson Police Still Looking For One Person of Interest

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom