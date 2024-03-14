Police Say Muncie Woman Backed Over Friend While Fleeing From Shoplifting

Court documents reveal that a Muncie woman accused of shoplifting fled from police before her friend could get in the car, backing over the other woman and leaving her behind as she peeled out of the parking lot. FOX 59 reports 28 year old
Paige E. Wormer was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies, along with a misdemeanor charge of criminal recklessness.

