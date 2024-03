The Winchester Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Tuesday night robbery. According to the Star Press, the robbery was reported about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Pantry, 725 W. Washington St. The robber is white, 6 to 6’3 wearing all dark clothing, a dark mask and glasses. He fled from the store on foot and was seen entering a light-colored (tan, silver or gray) 4-door GMC Sonoma truck which was last seen traveling eastbound from the store.