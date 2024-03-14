Important legislation Passed according to State Representative Errington

So an Indiana Bill was passed, and is on the Governor’s desk – State Representative Sue Errington explains what’s next…

When asked what what she believed was some of the most meaningful legislation passed at the Indiana State Session, Representative Errington stated…

Hear the entire interview on This Week in Delaware County first airing Saturday’s 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on WMUN.

You may not have even realized it, but last Friday, another partial Federal government shutdown was averted – and, 6th District Congressman Greg Pence says another date is already looming, and he says he’d frustrated….

from WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show Monday.

When Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski was on WMUN yesterday morning, we explained the changing of the guard – and that her last name seemed better for many to be called Dr. K…

I wondered that, with the new leader of Muncie Community Schools, Dr. Chuck Reynolds. Dr. K leaves June 30th for a new job in Indy.

How many people are distracted, or impaired when driving…

That’s why Bruce Qualls and an enormous number of agencies and volunteers put on Living Proof, April 17th, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Muncie Central High School. Free with small groups starting about every 10 minutes.

A book vending machine from Muncie Community schools – explained at the Board meeting this week by Dr. K…

Delta and Wapahani boys basketball fans – we’re making it easier to find the game 1’s Saturday – 96.7 and 102.9 FM, free streaming, and Alexa: Play Blake FM. If and when we have two championship games that night, we’ll announce coverage plans at the conclusion of both games. No video allowed by the IHSAA.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says Muncie’s Prairie Creek is full…

Dustin Clark from the Mayor’s Office says the campground opens April 1st, with Eclipse events on the 8th, and docks open May 1st.

Watching weather today and tonight, and a huge Radio weekend coming up – and the weather will be a big part of a lot of it. WLBC meteorologist Paul Poteet and the WLBC airforce will be on alert – stay close to Radio for immediate updates.