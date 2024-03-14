Anderson Police Seek Persons of Interest

Anderson Police say they are still investigating the March 7th  shooting of Justin Fahenstock on W. 16th Street. They arrested one of the alleged suspects, 39-year-old  Andrew Coppess.  Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, and they are still searching for two persons of interest who are evading contact and impeding the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of 34 year old Brandon Young or 52 year old Patrick Brown, please call 911 or
contact Detective Cora Garcia at (765) 648-6729. You can also report an anonymous tip to
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). (Brown is pictured below in the orange and Young in the black)

 

