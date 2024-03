Indiana State Police say nine of their troopers and / or their vehicles have been struck along Hoosier interstates in just two months time. That’s something Public Information Officer Sgt. Scott Keegan says IS preventable. He said that’s the reason for Indiana’s “Move Over” law, adding that if you see flashing lights (even amber) along the side of the road, you should move over (a lane away) and / or slow down.