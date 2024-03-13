Muncie: Fire Funding Closer

Fire funding – Muncie’s Fire Station #6 took another step recently with a City Council vote – Mayor Ridenour

This collaborative funding effort is for the McCullough Park fire station. The April Meeting will have the final vote.

Dr. Markis on safely watching the total solar eclipse

Makris Vision Center is giving away 60,000 glasses to the community – here’s Marketing Director Julie Bandy

Yes, there’s a Guinness World Record for nose typing. Davinder Singh holds the record dating back to 2017, when impressively typing a prescribed 103-character text on a keyboard using only his nose in 40.19 seconds.

What next for the Muncie Mall – Mayor Dan Ridenour

He mentioned yesterday on WMUN news radio that the Hull Property Group will likely “right size” the structure with some of it coming down, making room for some other development.

The Energy and Commerce Committee in DC met last week, and talked about Tik Tok – 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence

He explained on Monday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio Show

March 25 is the deadline to enter for consideration for the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month award. More than $10k of in kind support is given every month to a chosen not for profit. The link is on WLBC.com.

About 10 years ago, Lonnie Powell says his perspective on addition changed

Powell is a candidate for the Republican Primary in the 6th District of Indiana, trying to unseat Victoria Spartz. May 7 is the primary election.

There’s a lot of work that goes into the crash re-enactment know as Living Proof, and coordinator Bruce Qualls explained why it’s worth it

April 17, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Muncie Central High School, enter Door 17 to see the consequences of impaired driving.

According to a study, parents’ sleep may suffer for six years after their child’s birth.

A study found the key to keeping the pounds off is to weigh yourself daily.

A survey finds 23 percent of adults have cried at work.