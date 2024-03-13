Change Coming at MCS

Muncie, Ind. – Muncie Community Schools (MCS) Director of Public Education and CEO Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski is retiring from K-12 education at the end of the school year. MCS Associate Superintendent Dr. Charles (Chuck) Reynolds, a Muncie Southside graduate and longtime district administrator, will succeed her when she officially leaves June 30.

“This decision was incredibly difficult for me,” Dr. Kwiatkowski said. “I have grown to love the people of Muncie and I’m very proud of all we’ve accomplished at Muncie Community Schools in the last five years, but my family is ready for me to be located closer to them.”

Dr. Kwiatkowski, also known as “Dr. K,” has three children and four young grandchildren in the Indianapolis area, and she plans to spend much more time with all of them while also beginning a new position as Vice President of Klipsch Educators College and Innovation in K-12 Education at Marian University.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to help lead MCS while launching this unique partnership with Ball State,” she said. “President Mearns, his team and our board of trustees have all been amazing to work with, as have the talented teachers, administrators and caring community members throughout our district. Together, we’ve taken a struggling school system and put it on a path with a very bright future, which could make it a model for other school corporations around the country.

“I’m especially happy that the school board has asked me to remain as an advisor to the district so I can assist Chuck as he transitions to the CEO position. He’s going to do a fantastic job.”

Dr. Reynolds has had a long, accomplished career himself, as a building leader, band director and district administrator. Since 2019, he has served as MCS’ associate superintendent overseeing all the district’s preschool through 12th grade instructional programs and initiatives. He also supervises all aspects of MCS security; organizes the annual MCS Educational Summit; and handles many grant-writing projects seeking local, state and federal funds.

“I love Muncie Community Schools, and I am extremely honored to be the next leader of so many talented and passionate educators right here in my hometown,” Dr. Reynolds said. “Our schools have changed quite a bit since my days as an MCS student, and I couldn’t be more excited about the direction we’re heading.

“Dr. K has done a remarkable job developing our partnership with Ball State, and I plan to make sure we keep meeting the benchmarks established in our strategic plan.”

Among his many achievements, Dr. Reynolds helped shape the district’s planning process that resulted in MCS’ current strategic plan, which is built on five “pillars of focus:”

· High-quality pre-kindergarten education

· Recruitment, development and retention of educational leaders

· Student-centered teaching and active learning

· Social and emotional learning (SEL)

· Family and community engagement

“Dr. Reynolds is the perfect person to continue all the progress we’ve been making since 2018,” MCS School Board President Jim Williams said. “We have been blessed with Dr. Kwiatkowski’s knowledge and experience, and she will be missed, but Chuck has been her co-pilot throughout the Ball State partnership, and I expect this transition to be seamless.”

Dr. Reynolds has spent most of his 26-year career with Muncie Community Schools. He spent six years as band director at Muncie Southside High School where he led the Spirit of South to five Indiana State Fair Band Day championships before taking administrative positions that have included:

· Assistant Principal – Wilson Middle School

· Associate Principal – Muncie Southside

· Principal – Wilson Middle School

· Associate Principal – Muncie Central

From 2015 – 2019, Dr. Reynolds served as a district administrator with Richmond Community Schools where he led its continuous improvement efforts in the areas of curriculum alignment, personnel evaluations, professional development and team building. He returned to MCS for the 2019-2020 school year.

“I received some valuable experiences in Richmond, but Muncie has always been where my heart is, and it’s where my children have always attended,” he said. “They have had outstanding academic, athletic and performing arts opportunities in our schools, and I want to continue providing that for every family in Muncie.”

In addition to his extensive educational career, Dr. Reynolds is also well known for his work in the community. He’s a three-time winner of the Muncie Citizenship Award given out by the Muncie City Council. In 2020, he was named Outstanding Administrator by the Indiana Music Educators Association. He’s also been named a “Muncie Difference Maker” by the Muncie Star Press and was given a Key to the City award by Muncie Mayor Dan Canan. He currently sits on the board or a leadership committee of the following organizations:

· Delaware County School Safety Coalition

· Minnetrista Museum and Gardens

· Delaware, Blackford & Jay County Child Fatality Review Team

· Glad Tidings Church

· Muncie Action Plan

· Healthy Community Alliance

· Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative

Dr. Reynolds received several degrees from Ball State, including a Bachelor of Science, Masters in Educational Leadership, Education Specialist and Doctorate in Education. He and his wife, Rhonda, have two sons, Gabe and Reggie.

