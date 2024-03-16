Tornado Assessment: See What EMA Saw

What follows is a social media post from Delaware County Indiana Emergency Management Agency:

EMA Staff and volunteers spent all day surveying damage in the Selma area. The data will be shared with IDHS and the National Weather Service. These maps show the surveys we did, as well as the damage reports submitted by the public. There were two distinct areas of damage, an area north of Muncie in the Royerton/Country Village area that was from large hail. The second was a defined path of the confirmed tornado in Selma.