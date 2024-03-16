Tornado Assessment: See What EMA Saw

What follows is a social media post from Delaware County Indiana Emergency Management Agency:

EMA Staff and volunteers spent all day surveying damage in the Selma area. The data will be shared with IDHS and the National Weather Service. These maps show the surveys we did, as well as the damage reports submitted by the public. There were two distinct areas of damage, an area north of Muncie in the Royerton/Country Village area that was from large hail. The second was a defined path of the confirmed tornado in Selma.

Previous Post
Power Update for Selma, 5pm Friday
Next Post
Selma And Winchester Long-Track Tornado Details

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom