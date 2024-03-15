Power Update for Selma, 5pm Friday

Indiana Michigan Power crews continue to work this evening on restoring power in Winchester and Selma, communities in East-Central Indiana that suffered extensive damage in Thursday night storms. As of 5:30 p.m., power had been restored to more than 85% of customers who lost service. Some buildings were destroyed, and numerous others damaged in hard-hit Winchester, which

the National Weather Service confirmed was struck by a tornado. Significant storm damage in Selma included a major transmission line along Indiana 32 that is responsible for an extended outage. Numerous crews are working to replace poles and wires there. In all more than 125 poles were damaged or broken.

About 400 I&M employees and contractors are working to restore power, including I&M employees and contractors from Fort Wayne, South Bend and southwest Michigan who joined crews from the Winchester and Muncie area to assess and repair damage. As of 5:30 p.m., about 1,300 customers remained without power, including 170 in the Selma area and 1,150 in Winchester. Power is expected to be restored to most customers that have

undamaged structures and can receive it by 10 p.m. tonight. However, there are a handful of customers that may experience a longer outage due to the extensive damage on the transmission line along Indiana 32. We are working as quickly as possible to get power

restored in that area. Though the storm is over, I&M asks the public to continue to emphasize safety during the

restoration and cleanup. Please avoid driving through damaged areas and be aware of workers from I&M, public safety agencies and other cleanup crews on and near streets and highways.

Some lanes may be blocked.

Customers can stay informed with their individual power outage by:

• Using the I&M app to report outages and monitor account –

IndianaMichiganPower.com/App

• Enrolling in text and email alerts at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.

• Monitoring the location and status of outages – IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap

• Following Indiana Michigan Power on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

03-15-2024 | 5:30 p.m.