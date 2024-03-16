Selma And Winchester Long-Track Tornado Details

What follows is from Woof Boom Weatherman, Meteorologist Paul Poteet.

Overview…Multiple intense supercells impacted the north-central and northeastern portions of central Indiana during the late afternoon and evening of Thursday, March 14, 2024. The storms produced multiple reports of large to very large hail, and one long-track tornado across eastern Delaware and Randolph counties.

This tornado continued beyond the listed end point below at the state line into western Ohio (information about the tornado in western Ohio will be available from NWS Wilmington OH).

The statistics below show preliminary results from the NWS Indianapolis Survey Team across eastern Delaware and Randolph counties. Relevant data will continue to be reviewed by NWS

meteorologists in the coming days.

The tornado started northwest of Selma near Truitt Rd damaging roofs on homes. It then moved east southeast through Selma damaging a number of homes, uprooting and snapping trees, and knocking over some utility poles. Highest wind intensity in Selma, indicated by

extensive damage to a couple homes, was estimated at 120-130 mph, or EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Maximum path width through Selma was about 200-300 yards.

The tornado continued though an open area and fields between Selma and Winchester, bending or snapping numerous utility poles along State Road 32. Also, a large blade on one of the wind turbines in the area was badly damaged.

As the tornado entered Winchester, it severely damaged many homes and snapped and uprooted trees in a west-to-east path through Winchester. There was clear evidence of the tornado’s rotational

circulation, with uprooted trees pointed to the east on the immediate south side of the tornado, and to the northwest on the immediate north side of the tornado. The damage pattern also indicated the possibility of small multiple vortices rotating around the main vortex. In the residential core of the town, the maximum intensity of the tornado was estimated around 130 mph or high-end

EF2 strength.

The greatest damage in Winchester occurred on the east side of town at the Taco Bell, as the anchored building was destroyed, as was a church immediately east of the restaurant. In this concentrated area, the NWS Team estimated maximum winds of 155-165 mph, or high-end EF3 damage. Maximum path width in Winchester was estimated at up to 0.4 mile or 700 yards.

Farther east across more rural eastern Randolph County, a few structures had significant damage, debris was blown in fields, many trees were snapped, and a silo was damaged, all indicative of EF2

maximum damage in the 115-125 mph range.

The tornado continued to the Indiana-Ohio state line, with less intense damage primarily to trees before crossing into Ohio.

The NWS Indianapolis Survey Team greatly appreciates the help of Indiana State Police Officer Dave Poynter who escorted our team through the damage in Winchester and points east!

.Selma Winchester Tornado…

Rating: EF3

Estimated Peak Wind: 155-165 mph

Path Length /statute/: 25.03 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 700 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 38

Start Date: 03/14/2024

Start Time: 07:37 PM EDT

Start Location: Selma / Delaware County / IN

Start Lat/Lon: 40.1947 / -85.2793

End Date: 03/14/2024

End Time: 08:13 PM EDT

End Location: 2 SSW Union City / Randolph County / OH

End Lat/Lon: 40.1715 / -84.8094

&&

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories:

EF0…..65 to 85 mph

EF1…..86 to 110 mph

EF2…..111 to 135 mph

EF3…..136 to 165 mph

EF4…..166 to 200 mph

EF5…..>200 mph

Never miss Paul Poteet! Subscribe for free. https://www.paulpoteet.com/?lctg=92612252. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. (Some charts via WeatherBELL.)